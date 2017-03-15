Sports Listen

US won’t participate in UN Right Council without reforms

March 15, 2017
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States will not continue participating in the Human Rights Council unless the U.N. rights agency undergoes “considerable reform.”

He gave no time frame for reforms to take place, saying in a letter to eight non-governmental organizations obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press that the U.S. will continue to participate in the council’s current session.

The eight organizations had written to Tillerson asking the United States to maintain its engagement with the council. He urged them to encourage reforms in the council, saying that “would be most helpful.”

The United States has long complained that the Geneva-based Human Rights Council unduly focuses on Israel and includes member countries with poor rights records.

The secretary of state’s letter was first reported by Foreign Policy.

