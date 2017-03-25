Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Utah's governor signs abortion-reversal legislation

Utah’s governor signs abortion-reversal legislation

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 7:31 pm < a min read
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has signed legislation that requires doctors to inform women that medication-induced abortions can be halted after taking just one of two pills.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed the legislation despite physicians saying there’s little evidence or science to back up that idea.

Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The law is scheduled to take effect in May.

Advertisement

A similar law in Arizona was repealed after Planned Parenthood took the issue to court.

Arkansas and South Dakota have enacted similar laws. Bills are under consideration in Indiana and North Carolina.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Utah's governor signs abortion-reversal legislation
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.