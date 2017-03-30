Venezuela court says it can take over Congress’ powers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s Supreme Court has ruled that it can take over responsibilities assigned to congress in what opponents of President Nicolas Maduro say is part of an attempt to install a dictatorship in the South American nation.

In a decision late Wednesday night, the magistrates said that as long as lawmakers remain in contempt of past court rulings nullifying all legislation coming out of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, the high court can assume congressional duties itself. The court’s decisions have consistently backed the government.

Julio Borges, the assembly’s president, said that while past decisions had stripped power from congress, this move allows Maduro to rule by fiat. Several opposition leaders called for a new round of street demonstrations.

“Maduro is now the National Assembly,” he told The Associated Press. “It’s one thing to try and build a dictatorship and another to complete the circuit.”

It was not immediately clear, however, what practical impact the ruling will have.

Maduro has jailed scores of opponents and ridden roughshod over lawmakers’ powers ever since the opposition swept congressional elections by a landslide in 2015 and immediately set out to remove the socialist leader from office through a recall referendum. The high court a year ago issued an order automatically nullifying all legislation coming out of congress, and earlier this week it moved to limit lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution.

But foreign governments are increasingly decrying the shift toward authoritarian, one-party rule. Earlier this week, diplomats from the hemisphere gathered at the Organization of American States in Washington to debate whether to punish Maduro for breaking the democratic order and rule of law.

There was no consensus on a proposal by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro to suspend Venezuela, but the tension-filled session ended with a pledge by 20 nations to closely watch the situation and take steps to ensure the government engages in dialogue.

A smaller group of 14 governments, including the U.S., have also called for immediate elections to resolve the stalemate.

Wednesday’s surprise ruling stemmed from congress’ refusal to authorize a joint venture with private companies by Venezuela’s state-run oil company. The government, struggling to overcome widespread shortages and triple-digit inflation, has argued that lawmakers are being obstructionist by refusing to sign off on its budget and other key economic decisions.

___

Associated Press writer Hannah Dreier contributed to this report.