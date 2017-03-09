Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Victims in mind in…

Victims in mind in UN plan to combat peacekeepers’ sex abuse

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 6:56 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. rights chief says “transparency and victim support” will be part of a new strategy laid out by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to fight sexual abuse and exploitation by U.N. peacekeepers.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein called such abuse a “scourge on the U.N.” and put the onus also on countries to help: “It’s the member states that can exercise criminal jurisdiction and not the U.N.”

Zeid addressed questions at the Human Rights Council from U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erin Barclay about his office’s efforts to improve accountability, assist national investigations and establish transparency measures in cases of sexual abuse.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Guterres’ office is expected to present his new strategy in the fight against sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers later Thursday in New York.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Victims in mind in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.