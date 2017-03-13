Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia redistricting trial to…

Virginia redistricting trial to start Monday

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 2:09 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging several Virginia legislative boundaries is going to trial.

The trial starts Monday and could last through Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court.

The lawsuit was brought by OneVirginia2021, a redistricting advocacy group. The group says lawmakers during the 2011 redistricting process violated the requirement that election districts must be compact.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

The group is challenging 11 House and Senate districts, which are currently held by both Democrats and Republicans.

Advertisement

If OneVirginia2021 wins the case, Virginia’s electoral map could be redrawn. House leaders say the current map was overwhelmingly approved with bipartisan support.

There is also a separate lawsuit challenging the 2011 lines in federal court.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia redistricting trial to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.