Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Volkswagen pleads guilty in…

Volkswagen pleads guilty in US diesel emissions scandal

By TOM KRISHER and ED WHITE
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:29 am 1 min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy and obstruction of justice in a brazen scheme to get around U.S. pollution rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles by using software to suppress emissions of nitrogen oxide during tests.

The German automaker has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties — the largest ever levied by the U.S. government against an automaker — although VW’s total cost of the scandal has been pegged at about $21 billion, including a pledge to repair or buy back vehicles.

U.S. regulators confronted VW about the software after West Virginia University researchers discovered differences in testing and real-world emissions. Volkswagen at first denied the use of the so-called defeat device but finally admitted it in September 2015.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Even after that admission, company employees were busy deleting computer files and other evidence, VW’s general counsel Manfred Doess acknowledged to U.S. District Judge Sean Cox.

Advertisement

Summing up the scandal, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Neal said it was a “calculated offense,” not a “momentary lapse of judgment.”

The judge said he wanted more time to study the terms of the punishment negotiated by the U.S. Justice Department, including a $2.8 billion criminal fine. He set a sentencing date of April 21.

“This is a very, very serious offense,” Cox said.

Although the cost is staggering and would bankrupt many companies, VW has the money, with $33 billion in cash on hand. Volkswagen previously reached a $15 billion civil settlement with U.S. environmental authorities and car owners.

Under its agreement, VW must cooperate in the investigation and let an independent monitor oversee compliance for three years. Separately, seven Volkswagen employees have been charged in the scandal.

___

This story has been corrected to fix spelling of last name of Manfred Doess.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Volkswagen pleads guilty in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy’s newest STEM attraction

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.