Washington planning for whatever storm brings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser, while admitting that forecasts for a snowstorm keep changing, says the District is ready for whatever Mother Nature sends its way.

Bowser, speaking Monday afternoon at a news conference at a southeast salt storage facility, says officials don’t know how much snow will hit the nation’s capital Monday night into Tuesday.

The mayor says streets have been pretreated, more than 200 snowplows will be at their posts, and overnight warming sites will be open.

Bowser says city officials aren’t expected to make decisions about schools closing until Tuesday morning. The Office of Personnel Management says it will announce at 4 a.m. Tuesday its decision about whether federal workers have to report for work.

“As we prepare for and respond to tonight and tomorrow’s weather, we are proud of all local, state and regional agencies and their employees who will work together to keep our residents safe,” Bowser said in a statement after meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss storm preparations.

This story has been corrected to show no state of emergency has been declared.