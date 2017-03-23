Waverly mayor indicted on felony charges of election fraud

WAVERLY, Va. (AP) — The mayor of a town in Sussex County has been indicted on 12 counts of felony election fraud.

News outlets report that Waverly Mayor Walter J. Mason was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury.

Prosecutors say Mason made false statements or entries on absentee ballot applications. No other details have been released.

Mason was elected mayor in 2010 and re-elected in 2012. He was defeated in 2014, but was elected again to the position in 2016, finishing 44 votes ahead of his nearest challenger last May.

Waverly, which has about 2,000 residents, is located on U.S. 460 about 20 miles southeast of Petersburg.

The 69-year-old will be arraigned on the charges next month. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.