Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Waverly mayor indicted on…

Waverly mayor indicted on felony charges of election fraud

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 9:15 am < a min read
Share

WAVERLY, Va. (AP) — The mayor of a town in Sussex County has been indicted on 12 counts of felony election fraud.

News outlets report that Waverly Mayor Walter J. Mason was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury.

Prosecutors say Mason made false statements or entries on absentee ballot applications. No other details have been released.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Mason was elected mayor in 2010 and re-elected in 2012. He was defeated in 2014, but was elected again to the position in 2016, finishing 44 votes ahead of his nearest challenger last May.

Advertisement

Waverly, which has about 2,000 residents, is located on U.S. 460 about 20 miles southeast of Petersburg.

The 69-year-old will be arraigned on the charges next month. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Waverly mayor indicted on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.