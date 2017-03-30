Sports Listen

White House adviser Kushner, senators talk criminal justice

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
March 30, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has met with White House adviser Jared Kushner on the topic of criminal justice reform, encouraging supporters that the issue could be revived under President Donald Trump.

The bipartisan effort to overhaul the nation’s criminal justice system would have revised 1980s and ’90s-era federal “tough on crime” laws by reducing some mandatory sentences for low-level drug offenders and given judges greater discretion in sentencing, among other changes. The goal was to reduce overcrowding in the nation’s prisons and save taxpayer dollars.

The bill died in the Senate last year over conservative opposition, and its future has seemed unclear under Trump. As a senator, Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposed it.

Grassley of Iowa confirmed the meeting with Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, which was first reported by BuzzFeed News.

