Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » White House vows 'unwavering'…

White House vows ‘unwavering’ commitment to finding Levinson

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 10:16 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration vows to maintain an “unwavering” commitment to locating an American citizen who disappeared from Iran’s Kish Island a decade ago.

The White House says in a statement it “will spare no effort” to bring Robert Levinson home. The former FBI agent was working on an unauthorized CIA mission when he disappeared in Iran in 2007.

The statement issued Thursday says his “family has suffered too much during the last decade” due to Levinson’s absence.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

A $5 million reward is available for information that leads to Levinson’s location and safe return.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » White House vows 'unwavering'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP rescues injured Guatemalan man airlifted to safety

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.