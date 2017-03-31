Sports Listen

Will suburban mayor pay political price for backing Trump?

By SARA BURNETT
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 2:48 pm < a min read
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A longtime suburban Chicago mayor is facing the fight of his career after he angered some residents by hosting a September fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Roger Claar (KLAIR) has been mayor of Bolingbrook for 31 years. Now a union organizer and county board member is challenging him in Tuesday’s election.

The race has captured attention beyond the town of 75,000, as a segment of the electorate angry about the presidential election pushes back and Democrats look to capitalize on that energy.

Claar’s rival, Jackie Traynere, is getting support from Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Our Revolution, an offshoot of Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

The election also could signal whether candidates — even those running for local offices — could encounter fallout at the ballot box for backing Trump.

