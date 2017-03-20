Sports Listen

Wisconsin presses professors to spend more time teaching

By TODD RICHMOND
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:38 am < a min read
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin governor is joining a national conservative push to get professors to do more teaching and less research. But university officials say the GOP is trying to appease a base that’s suspicious of higher education in general.

Universities also worry about pushing professors to deliver lectures instead of pulling in federal research dollars and seeking discoveries that reshape society.

Provisions in Gov. Scott Walker’s budget proposal would reward faculty who spend more time in the classroom and make state aid to universities contingent on faculty instructional hours.

Robert Hamers is a University of Wisconsin chemistry professor. He says the idea that learning only takes place in a classroom setting is completely wrong.

Republicans say they want to ensure undergraduates get their money’s worth out of tuition.

