Witness to slavery, war and civil rights opens in Florida

|Mar 10, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6727
|0.0212
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0895
|0.0553
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.8007
|0.0920
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8550
|0.1152
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0815
|0.0745
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2553
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.4011
|0.0158
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.8556
|0.1073
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.3776
|0.1681
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.8687
|0.2366
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.