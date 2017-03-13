Sports Listen

Woman questions Spicer at DC Apple store, tweets video

By master
March 13, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman has posted video of herself pointedly questioning White House press secretary Sean Spicer while he was out shopping at a local Apple store.

Shree Chauhan has identified herself as the video’s poster to Britain’s Daily Mail. She’s an Indian-American who was born in New York. She put up video of the encounter on Twitter Saturday.

In it, Chauhan asks Spicer how it feels to work for “a fascist” and “what can you tell me about Russia.” Spicer smiles through the encounter and repeatedly says “thank you” to Chauhan. At one point, he tells her, “such a great country that allows you to be here.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Chauhan says in a blog post that Spicer’s comment was racially motivated.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.


