Yemenis protest 2nd anniversary of Saudi intervention

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Yemeni capital Sanaa on the second anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

The protests, organized by Shiite Houthi rebels supporting former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Houthi leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, are calling for an end to the two-year armed conflict which has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced over three million people and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine.

The Saudi-led coalition, which backs Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government, has been launching airstrikes on Houthi strongholds in Yemen in the hopes of driving out the rebels and restoring Hadi’s rule.

Despite the ongoing military campaign, the Houthis and their allies still control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s north.