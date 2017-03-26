Sports Listen

Youth employment seen as key challenge ahead of Arab summit

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 6:09 am < a min read
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — The Arab League chief says 29 percent youth unemployment is one of the region’s biggest challenges.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit spoke Sunday, ahead of a summit of Arab leaders later in the week. He told economic ministers from the region that economic and social issues should take priority at the summit “because the Arab citizen is economically insecure and his trust in the future is weak.”

Aboul-Gheit says one-third of the Arab world’s population is below the age of 30 and that Arab countries need to create 60 million jobs in a decade to absorb newcomers into the labor market. He says trade between Arab countries remains low, at eight to 10 percent of the total.

Ministers of the 22-member Arab League are holding preparatory meetings head of Wednesday’s summit.

