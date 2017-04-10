Sports Listen

10 Things to Know for Friday

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 9:08 pm 2 min read
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHERE THE US MIGHT STRIKE

The Trump administration hints at military action against Syria as the president and top officials consider how to retaliate against President Bashar Assad for this week’s chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people.

2. PRESSURE BUILDS ON SYRIA’S ASSAD AFTER CHEMICAL ATTACK

Assad’s government has come under mounting international pressure after a chemical attack in northern Syria, with even key ally Russia saying its support is not unconditional.

3. WHY SOME SYRIANS ARE AFRAID TO GO HOME

Residents and doctors of the town struck by chemical gas describe a ghost town three days after the attack. Many have left their homes or are afraid to return because of the lingering toxic fumes and doubts their hometown will ever be safe again.

4. HOW THE SUPREME COURT FIGHT BLEW UP THE SENATE

In a confrontation that could reshape the Supreme Court for generations, Republicans tear up the Senate’s rules to allow President Trump’s nominee to ascend to the high court over Democratic objections.

5. WHO STEPPED ASIDE FROM HOUSE RUSSIA PROBE

Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, steps aside from leading an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, citing ethics complaints that he mishandled classified information.

6. MOST AMERICANS OPPOSE FUNDING BORDER WALL

The results of the poll released by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research come at a crucial time, as congressional Republicans and Democrats are wrestling over whether to include a down payment for the wall — financed by U.S. taxpayers instead of Mexico, despite Trump’s repeated promises.

7. TRUMP KICKS OFF FLORIDA MEETINGS WITH CHINESE PRESIDENT

President Trump opens a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and tensions over trade on the agenda.

8. US MARKS ITS ENTRY INTO WWI 100 YEARS AGO

The National World War I Museum and Memorial hosts a centennial observance of the day the U.S. begrudgingly waded into the global conflict that President Woodrow Wilson had sought to avoid.

9. GIRL FOUND LIVING WITH MONKEYS IN INDIAN FOREST

Indian authorities are trying to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys. The girl, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, couldn’t speak, wore no clothes and was emaciated when she was discovered.

10. DON RICKLES, KING OF INSULT COMEDY, DIES AT 90

For more than half a century, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows.

