10 Things to Know for Monday

1. TRUMP SAYS CHINA, U.S. WORKING ON ‘NORTH KOREA PROBLEM’

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence visits a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.

2. WHAT TURKEY VOTED FOR

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a historic referendum that will greatly expand the powers of his office, although opposition parties question the outcome.

3. MASS EVACUATION IN SYRIA DELAYED

The postponement comes a day after a deadly blast killed 126 people, most of them government supporters.

4. MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR MAN WHO LIVESTREAMED HOMICIDE

Law enforcement is searching the Cleveland area and beyond for Steve Stephens, the suspect police say walked up to an elderly man and shot him while on video.

5. SUPREME COURT, WITH GORSUCH, SET TO HEAR CHURCH-STATE CASE

The outcome could make it easier to use state money to pay for private, religious schooling in many states.

6. HOW U.S. LAWMAKERS TRY TO MAKE VOTING EASIER

Legislators in more than a dozen states introduce bills this year to increase voter participation by including young people.

7. WHERE PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS HONE BRANDING

France’s candidates are trying to get their political message across through their wardrobes.

8. WHICH FOOD PRODUCTS JOIN FAIR TRADE REVOLUTION

The first U.S.-based company to offer fair trade seafood will have fair trade scallops on the market this month.

9. A YEAR ON, FEW ANSWERS FROM PROBE INTO PRINCE’S DEATH

Investigators haven’t interviewed a key associate or launched a grand jury investigation to consider criminal charges.

10. DURANT SHINES IN GOLDEN STATE PLAYOFF DEBUT IN GAME 1 WIN

The NBA’s top-seeded team of superstars finds its touch down the stretch and defends with purpose.