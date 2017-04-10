Sports Listen

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 6:11 am 2 min read
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP SECURITY ADVISER IS URGING RUSSIA TO DO

H.R. McMaster is calling on the Kremlin to re-evaluate its support for Assad, leaving open the possibility of additional U.S. military action against Syria.

2. GORSUCH TO BE SWORN IN AS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

The 49-year-old appellate judge from Colorado replaces the late Antonin Scalia, part of the court’s conservative wing for nearly three decades.

3. EGYPT TAKES ACTION AFTER BOMBINGS

The Cabinet approves a three-month state of emergency and El-Sissi is expected to launch a campaign against the Egyptian affiliate of IS in the wake of twin attacks on Coptic churches.

4. IRAQIS IN MOSUL OVERWHELM MENTAL HEALTH FACILITIES

Irbil Psychiatric Hospital has only seven psychiatrists, who receive only a quarter of their salary, and little medication because of the financial crisis affecting the Kurdish regional government.

5. ONLINE HATE SPEECH FUELS ISLAMOPHOBIA IN CHINA

A dispute over a planned mosque in the central Chinese city of Hefei shows how a surge in anti-Muslim online sentiment is spreading into the offline world.

6. TRUMP TO SELL WARPLANES TO NIGERIA FOR BOKO HARAM FIGHT

The sale of high-tech aircraft comes despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation’s security forces.

7. SKIES ARE GETTING FRIENDLIER

Government figures show U.S. airlines improving at flying on time, handling baggage, and not bumping as many passengers.

8. MISSION NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE: FINDING A HOME TO BUY

Despite a more robust economy, the U.S. supply of homes for sale hasn’t been this thin in nearly 20 years.

9. POLITICAL TALK HELPING ‘THE VIEW’ TO COMEBACK

The unquenchable thirst for chatter about Trump changes the dynamics of daytime TV competition in much the same way as it has for late-night TV.

10. WHO WON AN ELUSIVE MAJOR

Sergio Garcia finally won one of golf’s four crown jewels — the coveted green jacket for being the Masters champion — in his 71st try as a professional.

