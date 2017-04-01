Sports Listen

1st drug OK’d for movement disorder caused by certain meds

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 5:22 pm < a min read
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for treating a neurological syndrome that causes uncontrollable body movements that can also interfere with speech, swallowing and breathing.

The sometimes-disabling disorder, tardive dyskinesia, is caused by some widely used prescription medicines for psychiatric and gastrointestinal disorders. It can surface while patients are on those medicines or years after they stop. It affects an estimated 500,000 U.S. patients.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Ingrezza (IN’-grehs-zeh), developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, for treating adult patients. The San Diego-based biotech company didn’t disclose the drug’s list price, but said it will when it begins offering the drug for sale in May.

A second drug for the disorder, from Teva Pharmaceuticals, is expected to win FDA approval in late August.

