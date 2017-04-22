Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 22 killed in Sri…

22 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 5:19 am 1 min read
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of a massive garbage mound near Sri Lanka’s capital rose to 22 on Sunday, and activists said some 20 more people could still be buried underneath the debris.

Maj. Gen. Sudantha Ranasinghe, who is heading the rescue efforts, said authorities were struggling to determine exactly how many people were trapped under the debris. But lawyer and activist Nuwan Bopage, who had worked with local residents in their protests to have the garbage dump removed, said about 20 were trapped.

Military personnel were still searching the site in Meetotamulla, a town outside Colombo, the capital, and speaking to survivors to determine how many were missing.

The tragedy occurred Friday evening as people were celebrating the local new year.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

A resident who identified himself only as Sanjaya said that he and others were searching for three neighbors — an elderly man, his daughter and granddaughter — who were buried under the collapse.

Twelve people who were injured in the disaster remained in the hospital.

Ranasinghe said 78 houses were destroyed and more than 150 were damaged.

The site has been used to dump Colombo’s garbage for the past few years as authorities sought to give the capital a face-lift. But residents living in tiny homes in the area have protested against all the waste being dumped there because of health hazards.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday that the government would soon remove the garbage dump from the area.

He also said 625 people whose homes were either destroyed or under threat from the collapse were being housed in nearby schools.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 22 killed in Sri…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.