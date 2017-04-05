Sports Listen

5 killed in anti-India protests on Kashmir by-election day

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 7:52 am < a min read
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials in India’s portion of Kashmir say five people were killed when security forces opened fire on crowds of people who attacked polling stations where voting for a by-election was taking place.

Chief electoral officer Shantmanu said protesters tried to snatch or damage electronic voting machines in at least a dozen places in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal on Sunday.

The deaths occurred when security forces fired after clashes broke out with protesters who wanted to stop the election for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. The seat had fallen vacant after a lawmaker resigned to protest the killing of civilians during unrest last year.

Police said many protesters were injured in the violence.

Anti-India separatists who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir had called for a boycott of the by-election.

