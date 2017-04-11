Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full text of our online chat with DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » A look at the…

A look at the charges against former Alabama governor

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 3:56 am 1 min read
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor campaign finance violations as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Both charges are minor, but the decision to resign ended the state investigation and an impeachment push against him in the Alabama Legislature related to an alleged affair.

Here’s a look at what Bentley pleaded guilty to Monday:

___

FAILURE TO REPORT CAMPAIGN DONATION ON TIME

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Bentley in November loaned his campaign $50,000 to pay mounting legal bills in the face of various investigations. He did not report the loan to the secretary of state until he filed his 2016 campaign summary in January. Prosecutors said that was a violation of a state law requiring all donations larger than $20,000 to be reported within two business days.

___

MISUSE OF CAMPAIGN FUNDS

The charge stemmed from Bentley’s use of campaign funds last year to pay nearly $9,000 in legal bills for his then-political adviser Rebekah Mason. State law says public officials can use their campaign funds to pay their own legal bills but does not explicitly say they can pay staff member’s legal bills. The former governor’s lawyers had said the money was for legal representation as the Alabama Ethics Commission considered the appropriateness of gubernatorial staffers, including Mason, being paid by outside sources instead of being on state payroll.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » A look at the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.