Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps…

Abbas seeks ‘unprecedented’ steps to end Palestinian split

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 2:39 am < a min read
Share

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he will take “unprecedented steps” to end the political division between his West Bank-based autonomy government and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

The Islamic militant group Hamas seized Gaza from Abbas in 2007. The rivals failed to reconcile. A unity government set up by Abbas in 2014 never got off the ground in Gaza.

Abbas said in comments published by the official news agency WAFA late Wednesday that “we are going to take unprecedented steps in coming days to end the division.”

He did not explain. Measures will likely include financial pressure on Hamas.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

In a recent blow to Gaza’s fragile economy, Abbas slashed by one-third the salaries of 60,000 ex-civil servants and troops who have stayed home since the Hamas takeover but continue to get paid.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.