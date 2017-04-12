Sports Listen

ACLU sues for information related to Trump travel bans

By master
April 12, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed more than a dozen lawsuits nationwide seeking government documents related to the implementation of the Trump administration’s travel bans.

The organization announced efforts Wednesday to sue for records from 14 Customs and Border Protection offices, including in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston.

The ACLU says it first sought details through Freedom of Information Act requests, but government officials “failed to substantively respond.”

CBP officials didn’t return a message Wednesday.

The organization is looking for documents showing how the bans were carried out at airports. The lawsuits cover Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Tampa, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Tucson, Arizona.

The revised ban suspends visas from six predominantly-Muslim countries and halts the U.S. refugee program. Two judges have blocked the ban. The Trump administration is appealing.

