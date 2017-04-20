Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Albania opposition issues call…

Albania opposition issues call for road blocks on Monday

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 3:16 pm < a min read
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition says it will block the country’s roads as part of its two-month campaign to have a caretaker Cabinet put in place to govern until the parliamentary election in June.

Lulzim Basha, leader of the main opposition Democratic party, called on supporters to block the national roads countrywide at noon on Monday.

European Parliament negotiators are expected to arrive in the capital of Tirana that day to mediate between the governing left-wing coalition and the center-right opposition.

The opposition so far has declined to negotiate unless Prime Minister Edi Rama resigns.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

The opposition alleges the sitting Cabinet will manipulate the vote and also wants to change the election date from June 18. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana and pitched a tent outside Rama’s office.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Albania opposition issues call…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.