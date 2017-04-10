Sports Listen

Albania opposition’s rally threatens to disrupt local polls

By LLAZAR SEMINI
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 6:27 am 1 min read
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition parties said Monday they will hold a national protest May 7 in a western city that is holding local elections, a possible warning that they plan to disrupt voting.

The main opposition Democratic Party said it would not register with the Central Election Commission, thus boycotting the elections in Kavaja, as well as the June 18 national parliamentary vote, unless the current coalition government agrees to create a caretaker cabinet to take the country to the elections.

Kavaja is holding new elections after the former mayor’s mandate was canceled due to his criminal past.

The opposition doesn’t trust the left-wing government to hold the votes in a fair manner. They insist this Cabinet will manipulate the vote by buying ballots with drug money.

Since mid-February opposition members have blocked the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana.

The opposition also is boycotting parliament, preventing the start of judicial reforms that would allow Albania to launch membership talks with the European Union.

On Tuesday the Parliament convenes in an extraordinary session to elect the members of the vetting bodies to evaluate the personal and professional backgrounds of some 800 judges and prosecutors.

The opposition won’t take part, blaming the Cabinet for changing the deal reached last year on a judicial reform intended to ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and to root out bribery.

EU and U.S. experts were involved in drafting the reform.

