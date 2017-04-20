Sports Listen

Albanian Parliament fails to pick president for 2nd day

April 20, 2017
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian Parliament has failed to elect the country’s new president for the second day in a row because no candidates were nominated.

The governing left-wing coalition didn’t put up any candidates Thursday, saying it is seeking a broader consensus that would include the body’s center-right opposition. The ruling coalition didn’t nominate a candidate on Wednesday, either.

The opposition has been boycotting Parliament since February while demanding a caretaker Cabinet to take the country to a June 18 parliamentary election. It alleges the sitting government could manipulate the election.

Candidates for Albania’s 5-year presidency are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat Parliament. There are five rounds of voting to pick the new president, who has a largely ceremonial role and is limited to two terms.

