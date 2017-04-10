Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Fact Check: Trump…

AP Fact Check: Trump and lawmakers on Syria, jobs, court

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JIM DRINKARD
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 2:02 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump has overstated the degree of progress against Islamic State militants.

Trump says more has been done in the last six weeks than in recent years under the Obama administration.

In fact, no major cities have been taken in the past six weeks.

Last year, Iraqi military forces, supported by the U.S.-led coalition, waged successful battles to oust IS from Fallujah, Ramadi, eastern Mosul and a number of smaller towns along the Tigris River.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

They also established logistical hubs for the push that began in February to retake western Mosul, which is expected to be the last major battle against IS in Iraq.

As for Syria, Trump was correct in suggesting that there has been significant progress against IS in recent weeks.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Fact Check: Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.