AP National News Calendar

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 3:39 pm 2 min read
Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of April 9-15. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: No events of note.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
TUESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: Treasury releases federal budget for March, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for February, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Italy for a meeting of foreign ministers from the leading industrial nations, through April 11.

WASHINGTON — Congress on break until the week of April 24.

WASHINGTON — Neil Gorsuch is sworn in as a Supreme Court justice.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court on break until April 17.

___

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

No events of note.

___

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

___

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

___

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.

___

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Vice President Mike Pence visits South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia, through April 25.

WASHINGTON — March to demand that President Donald Trump release his income tax returns.

