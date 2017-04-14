AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of April 16-22. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for April, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for February, 4 p.m.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY: Commerce Department releases housing starts for March, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.

Bank of America reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY: National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

No events of note.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

Vice President Mike Pence visits South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia, through April 25.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visits Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Djibouti, through April 23

WASHINGTON — Congress on break until the week of April 24.

WASHINGTON — White House Easter Egg roll.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments and issues orders.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump honors the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump meets with Italy’s prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

WASHINGTON — Finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries meet, coinciding with the spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, through April 23.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

WASHINGTON — March for Science on the National Mall.