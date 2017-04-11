Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Appeals court reverses ruling…

Appeals court reverses ruling blocking tribe’s casino bid

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 12:53 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision that had prevented a native American tribe on Martha’s Vineyard from building a gambling hall on the Massachusetts resort island.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision made public Tuesday ruled that the Aquinnah (ah-KWIH’-nah) Wampanoags exercise sufficient government powers on their lands to be considered a sovereign tribal nation that can conduct casino-style gambling under federal law.

The tribe had appealed a 2015 decision by a district court judge in favor of the town of Aquinnah and the state, which had jointly taken the tribe to court to block the gambling development.

The tribe proposed turning an unfinished community center on its land into a facility housing hundreds of electronic betting machines.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The tribe, town and state didn’t immediately comment.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Appeals court reverses ruling…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.