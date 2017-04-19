2 Arkansas inmates hit roadblocks in bid to stop executions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas inmates set to die this week in a double execution filed more legal challenges Wednesday, but so far the pair is hitting roadblocks as a judge weighs a new attempt to prevent the state from using one of its lethal injection drugs in what would be the state’s first executions in nearly a dozen years.

Unless a court steps in, Ledell Lee and Stacey Johnson are set for execution Thursday night, and state prison officials have already moved them from death row to the nearby prison that houses the death chamber. It’s the second time this week that Arkansas has moved forward with what originally had been a plan to execute eight men before April 30, when its supply of the drug midazolam expires.

On Monday, the Arkansas Supreme Court blocked the executions of two men set to die that night. A third man has received a stay from a federal judge over issues with his clemency schedule. Five inmates still face execution over the next two weeks, and they’ve filed a series of court challenges in hopes of stopping that.

The latest request, filed Wednesday, asks the U.S. Supreme Court to take the inmates’ case that challenges the use of midazolam, a sedative used in flawed executions in other states. It’s one of three drugs Arkansas plans to use in its executions. In 2015, justices upheld Oklahoma’s execution protocol that used the same drug.

Advertisement

“As pharmaceutical companies become increasingly resistant to allowing their products to be used in executions, states are likely to continue experimenting with new drugs and drug combinations, and death-row prisoners may challenge these new protocols as violating their constitutional rights,” the filing before the U.S. Supreme Court said.

But the Arkansas attorney general’s office countered in a court filing Wednesday that the inmates’ request was a last-minute effort to “manipulate the judicial process.”

“As is oft said, justice delayed is justice denied,” the filing said. “Here, as a result of decades of strategic litigation, justice has long been denied to (the inmates’) victims and their loved ones. Now, the time has come to see that justice done.”

Another case that could trip up Arkansas’ plan was filed Tuesday by the medical supplier McKesson Corp., which says it sold the drug vecuronium bromide to the Arkansas Department of Correction for inmate medical care, not executions. The company sued to stop Arkansas from using the drug in the planned lethal injections, and a hearing over that issue was underway in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee and Johnson both faced setbacks Tuesday in their quest to get more DNA tests on evidence in hopes of proving their innocence. Lee argued unsuccessfully in a Little Rock courtroom that he be given a chance to test blood and hair evidence that could prove he didn’t beat 26-year-old Debra Reese to death during a 1993 robbery in Jacksonville. His attorneys appealed the ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Johnson has asked the state Supreme Court to block his execution, claiming that advanced DNA techniques could show that he didn’t kill Carol Heath, a 25-year-old mother of two, in 1993 at her southwest Arkansas apartment.

Lawyers are known to make multiple arguments to save their clients’ lives in the final hours before execution. The state and its lawyers say the inmates are seeking any legal approach they can find to avoid death.

“It is understandable that the inmates are taking every step possible to avoid the sentence of the jury; however, it is the court’s responsibility to administer justice and bring conclusion to litigation,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday in an emailed statement. “It is that process that we are seeing played out day by day, and we expect it to continue.

“My job as governor is to work with the attorney general to make sure that justice is accomplished and the law of Arkansas is carried out, and that’s what we’re working every day to accomplish,” he said.

___

Follow Kelly P. Kissel at www.twitter.com/kisselAP and Jill Bleed at www.twitter.com/jzbleed