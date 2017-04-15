Sports Listen

At Easter, Trump has yet to find a church home in DC

By CATHERINE LUCEY
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 2:34 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington churches have long welcomed presidents to their pews. Bill and Hillary Clinton favored a Methodist church, Jimmy Carter taught Baptist Sunday school and Barack Obama visited an Episcopal church near the White House.

As Easter Sunday arrives, President Donald Trump has not attended church in the capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend.

Trump is spending the holiday at his private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, where he often weekends. The White House isn’t saying if he plans to attend Easter services, but last year, he attended the nearby Episcopalian church where he and Melania Trump were married.

At a 2015 gathering hosted by Christian conservatives in Iowa, Trump said, “I go to church, and I love God, and I love my church.”

