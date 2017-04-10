Sports Listen

Attorney general wants return to tough enforcement policies

By SADIE GURMAN
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 2:12 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to return to some decades-old drug and crime-fighting strategies — even as some involved in criminal justice during that time have come to believe those approaches were not that effective.

Sessions was a federal prosecutor in Mobile, Alabama, at the height of the drug war. He supports mandatory minimum sentences, vigorous gun prosecutions and aggressive policing. He says a spike in violence in some cities shows a need to return to that tough-on-crime approach.

David Baugh, a defense lawyer in Richmond, Virginia, who used to be a prosecutor, says some of those tactics have been tried and failed.

A Justice Department spokesman says criminal justice has advanced over the years, and Sessions doesn’t plan to throw out lessons learned from past administrations.

