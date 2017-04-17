Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Authorities to host drug…

Authorities to host drug collection events across Virginia

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 2:46 am < a min read
Share

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Virginia are hosting events this month for people to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs.

The National Drug Take Back Day will take place at dozens of Virginia locations on April 29. The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pBDFdr ) pills and patches will be accepted, but not sharp objects such as needles and syringes.

Appointments are not needed and no questions will be asked.

The newspaper reports Virginians disposed of more than 22,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the program last year.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Virginia is dealing with an opioid crisis that has been declared a public health emergency. Officials say addiction can start from prescription pain medication.

Take back events can also help prevent drug theft.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Topics:
All News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Authorities to host drug…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.