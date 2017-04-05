Sports Listen

Baltimore officials to judge: Don’t delay police overhaul

April 5, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are telling a federal judge they want to move forward with a plan to overhaul the city’s troubled police department despite a Justice Department request to delay it.

The Justice Department on Monday asked the judge overseeing the plan, called a consent decree, to postpone for 90 days a hearing scheduled for Thursday. The department asked for more time to see how the proposed changes might conflict with the aggressive crime-fighting approach new Attorney General Jeff Sessions favors.

On Tuesday, city officials told the judge in a court filing that they oppose a 90-day extension to the hearing. Officials wrote that a postponement of the hearing “at this late date, would inconvenience many, and would only serve to undermine, not build, public trust in the reform process.”

