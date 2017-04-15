Sports Listen

Baltimore prosecutors clear officer in shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer who shot a knife-wielding man last year has been cleared of any wrongdoing by city prosecutors.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office released a report clearing the officer, who shot a 48-year-old man last November after he refused to drop the knife he was clutching and lunged at officers giving him commands. The man survived the shooting. The incident was recorded by the officer’s body-worn camera, and the footage was released to the public.

Prosecutors concluded after interviewing witnesses that it was “objectively reasonable” for the officers to have determined that their safety and that of the community was at risk, the report says.

