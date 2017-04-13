Bangkok’s sidewalks gets less spicy as food carts removed

BANGKOK (AP) — Efforts by authorities in military-ruled Thailand to impose order on the chaotic capital city have a fresh target: cheap and tasty pad thai.

The latest crackdown by Bangkok city officials is going after the vendors whose carts sell everything from Thailand’s signature noodles to spicy tom yum goong soup have become institutions on the capital’s hot and humid sidewalks. The stalls with their metal folding tables and rickety plastic stools serve as a gastronomic go-to for budget-conscious locals and adventurous tourists alike.

Officials see street food as an illegal nuisance and have warned hawkers in some neighborhoods to clear out by Monday. Officials have been emboldened by the military junta, which has stressed the need to clean up Thai society, whether it is corrupt politicians or crowded footpaths.