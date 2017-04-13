Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bangkok's sidewalks gets less…

Bangkok’s sidewalks gets less spicy as food carts removed

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 10:41 pm < a min read
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Efforts by authorities in military-ruled Thailand to impose order on the chaotic capital city have a fresh target: cheap and tasty pad thai.

The latest crackdown by Bangkok city officials is going after the vendors whose carts sell everything from Thailand’s signature noodles to spicy tom yum goong soup have become institutions on the capital’s hot and humid sidewalks. The stalls with their metal folding tables and rickety plastic stools serve as a gastronomic go-to for budget-conscious locals and adventurous tourists alike.

Officials see street food as an illegal nuisance and have warned hawkers in some neighborhoods to clear out by Monday. Officials have been emboldened by the military junta, which has stressed the need to clean up Thai society, whether it is corrupt politicians or crowded footpaths.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bangkok's sidewalks gets less…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.