Bangladesh High Court upholds death for 2 in blogger killing

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh’s High Court has confirmed the death penalty for two people tied to a banned Islamist militant group given by a trial court two years ago for the killing of an atheist blogger critical of radical Islam.

The court also upheld jail sentences for six others Sunday.

The decision involves the killing of Ahmed Rajib Haider, who was hacked to death by assailants in 2013. He campaigned for banning the Jamaat-e-Islami party, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

One of the defendants was the leader of the Ansarullah Bangla Team and the rest were university students inspired by the man’s sermons.

Bangladesh in recent years has experienced a surge of attacks by radical Islamists targeting atheist bloggers and writers, as well as foreigners and members of minority groups.

