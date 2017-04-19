Bank regulator faults itself for missing Wells Fargo issues

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s big bank regulator is faulting itself for failing to address the problems at Wells Fargo before it was too late.

The inspector general at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that the Comptroller’s examiners saw sales problems at Wells Fargo as early as 2010. A scathing assessment released last week by the board of directors of the San Francisco-based bank also said the problems stretched back many years.

According to the OCC’s report, examiners met with Carrie Tolstedt, the executive in charge of Wells Fargo’s consumer banking operations, to discuss 700 whistleblower complaints regarding the bank’s aggressive sales practices. Despite knowing about these complaints and other issues, the OCC declined to investigate further. It also did not look into risks that could come from compensation programs like those at Wells.

The OCC, along with other authorities, fined Wells Fargo $185 million in September for opening up to 2 million accounts without getting customers’ permission as employees tried to meet sales goals. Some employees even created fake email addresses to sign customers up for online banking.

Wells Fargo was known in banking circles as a having an extremely aggressive sales culture, and its executives highlighted its “cross-sell ratio,” or the number of accounts or other services a Wells Fargo customer typically had at the bank. Wells was aiming for as many as eight per household, while most big banks aim to have two to three per customer.

The report by the bank’s own board said the problems date back at least 15 years — but that executives had little interest in dealing with the issue until it spiraled out of control. The board also reclaimed another $75 million in pay from Tolstedt and former CEO John Stumpf, saying they dragged their feet for years.

Wells Fargo employees who alerted management to the sales practices problems using the bank’s ethics hotline were sometimes fired for speaking out. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration awarded $5.4 million this month to a Wells Fargo employee who was fired for raising alarms.

Since the scandal, Wells got rid of its sales goals and restructured how it pays employees to focus less on opening checking accounts and more on how those bank accounts are actually used. The bank also stopped referring to its branches as “stores.”

The bank still faces other investigations by state and federal authorities. Bank executives will also face angry shareholders next week at its annual meeting amid a push to get rid of the company’s board of directors.