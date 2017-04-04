Sports Listen

Bill to improve weather forecasts heads to president’s desk

By MATTHEW DALY
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Weather Service would have to prioritize research to improve forecasts and storm warnings under a bill headed to the president’s desk.

Lawmakers said the bill should save lives by giving residents more time to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes and other deadly storms.

The bill would require the weather service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to advance research on high-tech forecasts and computer models, with an emphasis on accuracy and longer warning times for major weather events.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said East Coast residents “unfortunately have seen first-hand how devastating hurricanes can be,” adding that improved storm tracking “will allow people to better prepare for the safety of their families, homes and businesses.”

The House approved the bill by voice vote Tuesday, sending it to the president.

