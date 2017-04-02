Black Lives Matter activists turn attention to statehouses

A new initiative launched by Black Lives Matter activists seeks to re-focus the movement’s efforts on state capitols.

The effort tries to build on momentum at the national level to push back against President Donald Trump’s political agenda on issues such as policing and immigration.

The online platform OurStates.org is the latest indication that Democrats and left-leaning groups are turning their attention to statehouses. That move comes after they concluded that many of the policies they oppose are being enacted at the state level, since Congress has passed few major laws in recent years.

Users visiting the site can choose categories and click on states to learn more about pending legislation. It also has a guide for influencing lawmakers and suggests conducting protests in lawmakers’ offices to get their attention.