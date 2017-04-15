Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time for Islam

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Many Muslims are reeling from a U.S. presidential administration that’s cracked down on immigrants, including through a travel ban that targets six Muslim-majority countries. But black American-born Muslims say they have been pushed to the edges of the conversations — even by those who share the same religion.
They say they often feel discrimination on multiple fronts: for being black, for being Muslim and for being black and Muslim among a population of immigrant Muslims. The identity issues have rippled into social media with Twitter’s #BeingBlackAndMuslim and @BlkMuslimWisdom, formed in recent weeks to amplify their stories.
In response, activists say they’re seizing the opportunity to unite Muslims of all backgrounds.
