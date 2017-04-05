Burundi youth militia sings of ‘impregnating’ opposition

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rights activists in Burundi are condemning an online video in which members of a pro-government youth militia sing about impregnating the regime’s opponents.

The iBurundi activist group said Wednesday that the songs reflect the “climate of impunity” enjoyed by Imbonerakure members.

In the video, Imbonerakure members sing in the local Kirundi language: “Impregnate those opponents, so that they give birth to Imbonerakure.”

Burundi’s ruling party has criticized the song, saying it “does not match either the morals or the ideology” of the party.

Burundi has been plagued by violence since President Pierre Nkurunziza successfully sought a disputed third term in 2015. Hundreds have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have fled the country.

The ruling party normally supports the Imbonerakure despite accusations of rights violations perpetrated by its members.