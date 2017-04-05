Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Burundi youth militia sings…

Burundi youth militia sings of ‘impregnating’ opposition

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 9:31 am < a min read
Share

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rights activists in Burundi are condemning an online video in which members of a pro-government youth militia sing about impregnating the regime’s opponents.

The iBurundi activist group said Wednesday that the songs reflect the “climate of impunity” enjoyed by Imbonerakure members.

In the video, Imbonerakure members sing in the local Kirundi language: “Impregnate those opponents, so that they give birth to Imbonerakure.”

Burundi’s ruling party has criticized the song, saying it “does not match either the morals or the ideology” of the party.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Burundi has been plagued by violence since President Pierre Nkurunziza successfully sought a disputed third term in 2015. Hundreds have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have fled the country.

The ruling party normally supports the Imbonerakure despite accusations of rights violations perpetrated by its members.

Topics:
All News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Burundi youth militia sings…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary Zinke speaks at MLK Memorial

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.