California attorney general requests documents on EPA chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is seeking documents he says could show conflicts of interest and ethics violations by the man President Donald Trump appointed to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a Freedom of Information Act request Friday asking the agency to send him documents related to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Becerra says Pruitt has conflicts of interest in his new role overseeing federal environmental regulations because he sued the agency multiple times while he was attorney general of Oklahoma.

He said in a statement that the public has a right to know whether Pruitt is violating ethics laws.

Pruitt sued or took part in legal actions against the EPA 14 times.

The EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.