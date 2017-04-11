California’s solar energy set power supply record in March

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new estimate from the U.S. government shows that California met about half of the state’s electricity demand for three hours on March 11.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2nAQZST ) the state’s goal is for 50 percent of all electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

The estimate came from the U.S. Department of Energy’s statistics division.

The newspaper reports the division used data from the California Independent System Operator. It manages the electricity grid across 80 percent of California and part of Nevada.

Advertisement

The record was set when almost 40 percent of the electricity flowing across the grid came from large-scale solar power plants.

Homes and businesses in the area served by the grid generated the additional power that increased solar energy production for the three-hour period.