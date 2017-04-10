Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Cambodian police seek shoe-throwing…

Cambodian police seek shoe-throwing critic of ruling party

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 6:23 am < a min read
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia are seeking to arrest a woman who was seen on a video clip on Facebook showing her throwing a shoe at a billboard of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Sam Sak, a police chief in western Kampong Speu province, said Monday his force is looking for 38-year-old Sam Sokha, who he said was understood to be a labor activist and supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

The provincial prosecutor’s office on Saturday issued a summons for her to appear for questioning, but when she did not show up and apparently fled her home, it asked police to arrest her.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party has been aggressively prosecuting critics ahead of nationwide local elections this June.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Cambodian police seek shoe-throwing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.