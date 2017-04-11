Sports Listen

Cases, but also cafeteria duty, await Gorsuch at high court

By JESSICA GRESKO
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 3:40 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — How do you keep a new Supreme Court justice’s head from getting too big?

Start by making him take notes and answer the door at the justices’ private meetings. Then, remind him he speaks last at those discussions. Finally, assign him the job of listening to gripes about the food at the court’s cafeteria.

That’s what awaits Neil Gorsuch, who joined the Supreme Court on Monday as its newest member. Gorsuch is now the “junior justice,” the freshman of the nine-member court. And that designation comes with some special duties.

The junior justice jobs are tradition, but also not a bad deal for a job that comes with lifetime tenure and the prestige of a high court seat.

