Cash-strapped Venezuela a major funder of Trump inauguration

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 4:17 pm < a min read
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro may be struggling to feed Venezuela but his socialist administration still managed to make a $500,000 donation to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Records from Trump’s inaugural committee released Wednesday show that Citgo Petroleum, a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, was one of the biggest corporate donors to the swearing-in ceremony.

PDVSA recently offered up a nearly 50 percent stake in Citgo as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan from Russian firm Rosneft. The deal drew criticism from Republicans who worry it sets the stage for Vladimir Putin to take control of American oil.

Even while accusing the U.S. of trying to overthrow him, Maduro has been careful not to antagonize Trump. But Trump has recently stepped up his criticism of Venezuela’s government.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
